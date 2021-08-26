Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,079,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Amgen by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 51,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

