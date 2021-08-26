Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

