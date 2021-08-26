Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 206,258 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,617,000 after acquiring an additional 936,170 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,922,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 106,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.