Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,859 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

