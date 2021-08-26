Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €167.71 ($197.31).

Several research firms recently commented on BC8. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Bechtle stock opened at €61.02 ($71.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bechtle has a one year low of €57.88 ($68.09) and a one year high of €127.13 ($149.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.67.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.