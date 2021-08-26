Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.34 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,086.33 or 0.02314975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $78.22 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00092955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00291497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00044213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

