Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,048.45 or 0.02236019 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.49 million and $2.19 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00090381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00277686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

