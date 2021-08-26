Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Cap of $75.92 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00005159 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and $24.34 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.00749953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00098198 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.