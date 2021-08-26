Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.30 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002752 BTC on major exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $32,238.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 12,933,089 coins and its circulating supply is 6,318,767 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

