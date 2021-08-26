Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.53

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 5156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock valued at $57,562,263. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

