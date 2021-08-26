Berenberg Bank Raises Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,165

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,906.50 ($24.91). 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,999.80 ($26.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,847.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.47.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

