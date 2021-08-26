Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $916,034.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

