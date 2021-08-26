Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.01% of Best Buy worth $289,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,580,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 159,436 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.31. The stock had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

