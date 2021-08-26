Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Financial Survey

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fiserv and Betawave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 6 16 0 2.73 Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiserv currently has a consensus price target of $131.95, suggesting a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Fiserv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fiserv is more favorable than Betawave.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fiserv and Betawave’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $14.85 billion 5.31 $958.00 million $4.42 26.95 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv 7.37% 10.48% 4.60% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betawave has a beta of -7.62, indicating that its stock price is 862% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Betawave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

Betawave Company Profile

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

