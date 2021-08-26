BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.07 or 0.00758643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098896 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

