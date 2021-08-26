Beyond Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,761 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

