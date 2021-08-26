Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Down 7.8% This Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,738,761 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

