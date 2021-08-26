BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $25.24

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $26.25. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 17,950 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.54.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

