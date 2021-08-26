BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.