BHPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.89 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.89 million and $1.90 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

