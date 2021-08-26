BIDR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.97 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $58.97 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.10 or 0.99924802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.47 or 0.01040965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.96 or 0.06455383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

