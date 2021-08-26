Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Up 1%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) shares rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Biffa to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

