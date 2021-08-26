Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

BILL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.05. The stock had a trading volume of 986,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,134. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.39. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $222.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,583 shares of company stock valued at $33,937,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

