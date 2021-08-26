BioMarin Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,926 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,013% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.89.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

