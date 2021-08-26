BioSyent (CVE:RX) PT Set at C$7.50 by Raymond James

BioSyent (CVE:RX) received a C$7.50 price target from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RX stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.70. 1,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757. BioSyent has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.59. The stock has a market cap of C$97.51 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.91.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioSyent will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

