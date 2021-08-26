Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

About Bisalloy Steel Group

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited processes and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels, as well as protection steel products. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited markets its products through distributors and agents, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers in Australia and internationally.

