BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1.26 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.33 or 0.99853062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00069177 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

