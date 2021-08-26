BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0052

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,227.47 and approximately $192.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.39 or 0.00629616 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001645 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.