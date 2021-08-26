Bitcoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $129,649.05 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $129,649.05 and approximately $411.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00019419 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001406 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.