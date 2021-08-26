Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $63.82 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.82 or 0.00136027 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $60.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00316397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.40 or 0.00169231 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002038 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

