Bitcoin Plus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $13.71 or 0.00029320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $136,649.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 165,872 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

