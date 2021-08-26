Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $105.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00306148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00136511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00167514 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

