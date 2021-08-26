BitCore Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BitCore has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $132,996.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.72 or 0.06625969 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.47 or 0.01298609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00357337 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00127167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00621686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.35 or 0.00335269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.31 or 0.00311750 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.