Bithao (BHAO) Price Hits $0.16

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Bithao has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $79,156.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Bithao coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00744876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00097982 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Buying and Selling Bithao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

