Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $72,877.43 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $72,877.43 and approximately $105.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00314619 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,319,203 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,198 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

