BITTO (BITTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $192,326.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. BITTO has a market capitalization of $625,239.98 and approximately $192,326.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.69 or 0.00395058 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001478 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.87 or 0.01032395 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

