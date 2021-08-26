Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

