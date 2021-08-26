BlackCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00024886 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,861,225 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

