BlackHat Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $385,211.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002513 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

