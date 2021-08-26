BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

Shares of BL opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,994.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,226. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

