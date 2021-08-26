BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGIO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,272. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $16.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 251.37%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.