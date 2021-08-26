BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 181,875 shares.The stock last traded at $21.97 and had previously closed at $21.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

