BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Boosted by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BLK traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $941.17. 6,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $945.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $887.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

