BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Position Lowered by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust makes up 1.7% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 57,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

