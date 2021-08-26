BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Trading Down 0.6%

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.53 and last traded at $51.53. 2,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 40,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000.

