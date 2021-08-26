BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Trading Down 0.6%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.28 and last traded at $48.28. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,310,000.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

