Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Down 48.1% Over Last Week

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $664,414.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00124211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.36 or 0.99614421 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.59 or 0.01032823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,022.58 or 0.06442094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

