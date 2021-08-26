BlitzPick (XBP) Price Tops $0.0021

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. BlitzPick has a market cap of $807,543.73 and $1,599.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00036895 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00036399 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

