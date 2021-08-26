BlockBank (BBANK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. BlockBank has a total market cap of $8.18 million and $1.06 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.91 or 0.00750860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00098202 BTC.

About BlockBank

BBANK is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,767,298 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

