Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $1.13 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,453 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

